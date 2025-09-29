Left Menu

Moody's Maintains India's Stable Credit Ratings Amid Economic Growth

Moody's has affirmed India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3 with a 'Stable' outlook. This decision reflects India's robust economic growth, sound external position, and stable domestic financing. However, challenges remain with fiscal weaknesses and a high debt burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:03 IST
Moody's Maintains India's Stable Credit Ratings Amid Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings on Monday confirmed India's credit ratings, maintaining a 'Stable' outlook due to the country's robust economic growth and strong external position. The global agency affirmed the long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings at Baa3 and set the local-currency senior unsecured rating similarly, reflecting India's economic resilience.

This rating decision balances India's enduring fiscal challenges, which continue to hinder significant improvements in debt affordability, against its expanding GDP and steady fiscal consolidation. Nevertheless, the government's recent fiscal measures focusing on boosting private consumption are seen as eroding the revenue base.

Moody's also maintained India's long-term local-currency bond ceiling at A2 and the foreign-currency bond ceiling at A3, identifying modest external imbalances. The agency cited limited external indebtedness and recent liberalisation steps in non-resident portfolio investment, reducing the likelihood of a debt moratorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

Italy's Tax Triumph: The Unexpected Surge

 Global
2
South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe

 India
4
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025