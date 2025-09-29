Left Menu

Vibrant Navratri: Gujarat's Leaders Grace Grand Garba Festivities

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Navratri by attending various Garba festivals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, showing support for traditional dance forms. Meanwhile, thousands partook in similar festivities across the state, highlighting the cultural significance of this vibrant Hindu celebration.

29-09-2025
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel graces various Garba festivals (Photo/Gujarat cmo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the seventh day of the Navratri festival, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited several Garba festivities within Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia constituency, including events held in Shilaj, SP Ring Road, and Shela. He interacted with attendees, offering encouragement and participating in the traditional celebrations.

Joining him were City BJP President Prerak Shah, along with office bearers and local corporators, many of whom took the opportunity to pray and receive blessings at these vibrant events. Concurrently, in Gandevi, Navsari, residents celebrated with Dori Raas Garba, a unique dance involving ropes, adding their distinct touch to the statewide festivities.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a major Hindu festival honoring Goddess Durga. In Gujarat, the festivity is notably marked by large communal gatherings that showcase dynamic performances of Garba and Dandiya Raas, forming central elements of the celebrations. Meanwhile, Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations capture attention through themes like artificial intelligence and ecological issues, blending artistic innovation with spiritual fervor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also seen partaking in the festivities at the Ram Katha Ground in Gandhinagar. His attendance followed visits to several Ahmedabad Garba events hosted by local residential societies, demonstrating national political figures' engagement with the state's cultural traditions.

Amit Shah later shared moments from the Kesariya Garba celebration on social media, expressing his devotion and commitment to the Navratri festivities. His participation, alongside other leaders, underscores the widespread enthusiasm for this celebrated event in Gujarat.

