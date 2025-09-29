Despair in Marathwada: Farmers Grapple with Flood Aftermath
The recent floods in Marathwada have devastated the livelihoods of many farmers, including Shriram Datkhile, who lost his home, cattle, and orchard. With insufficient government aid and mounting debts, farmers are in dire straits, leading to rising distress calls and thoughts of suicide.
The devastation caused by the recent floods in Marathwada has left farmers grappling with an uncertain future. Shriram Datkhile, a dairy farmer from Dharashiv district, witnessed his life's work crumble as the torrents claimed his livestock, home, and guava orchard.
The unanticipated deluge on September 23 wreaked havoc overnight, wiping out Datkhile's livestock, including 37 cows and 20 goats. These losses amounted to an estimated Rs 60 lakh, leaving the family in dire financial straits.
Across the region, farmers are echoing similar tales of woe, with many questioning the efficacy of government aid. An NGO-run helpline has reported numerous calls from distressed farmers, some voicing suicidal thoughts due to insurmountable debt and inadequate compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
