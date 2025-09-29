Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis
Moody's has downgraded Tata Motors' outlook to negative following a cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, leading to a production halt. The disruption is anticipated to impact earnings substantially. Despite challenges, Tata Motors maintains a global luxury market presence and expects future recovery.
- Country:
- India
Moody's Ratings dealt a blow to Tata Motors on Monday by downgrading its outlook from positive to negative. This development comes on the heels of a cyber attack on the company's British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which has ceased production.
This rating change reflects concerns regarding Tata Motors' financial recovery, predicting a drawn-out process to rebound. Sweta Patodia, an Analyst at Moody's Ratings, highlighted that the issue sheds light on customer relations risks encapsulated under social risk considerations as part of the ESG framework.
Moody's estimates that JLR's suspended production will slash Tata's EBITDA projections for FY25-26 from approximately USD 3 billion to around USD 850 million. Nonetheless, partial resumption of manufacturing and existing inventory sales may provide some relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Euro Zone Bonds Fluctuate Amid Dual Ratings Upgrade and U.S. Fiscal Uncertainty
Moody's retains India rating at 'Baa3' with stable outlook: Statement.
Moody's Maintains India's Stable Credit Ratings Amid Economic Growth
Moody's Affirms India's Resilient Credit Rating Amid Economic Growth
Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings