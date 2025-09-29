Left Menu

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's has downgraded Tata Motors' outlook to negative following a cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, leading to a production halt. The disruption is anticipated to impact earnings substantially. Despite challenges, Tata Motors maintains a global luxury market presence and expects future recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:10 IST
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Ratings dealt a blow to Tata Motors on Monday by downgrading its outlook from positive to negative. This development comes on the heels of a cyber attack on the company's British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which has ceased production.

This rating change reflects concerns regarding Tata Motors' financial recovery, predicting a drawn-out process to rebound. Sweta Patodia, an Analyst at Moody's Ratings, highlighted that the issue sheds light on customer relations risks encapsulated under social risk considerations as part of the ESG framework.

Moody's estimates that JLR's suspended production will slash Tata's EBITDA projections for FY25-26 from approximately USD 3 billion to around USD 850 million. Nonetheless, partial resumption of manufacturing and existing inventory sales may provide some relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

 Japan
2
Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

 India
3
NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

 India
4
Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025