Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

Amid fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian drone attacks, Crimea has implemented gasoline rationing and a 30-day fuel price freeze. Similar issues are reported in Nizhny Novgorod. Authorities are appealing to the public to avoid panic buying while export bans aim to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:15 IST
Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian oil refineries, Crimea has enforced gasoline rationing and a temporary price freeze. Crimean regional governor Sergei Aksyonov announced that drivers would be restricted to purchasing 30 litres of fuel at one time. Aksyonov communicated these measures via social media, following consultations with oil traders.

He urged residents not to engage in panic buying and to continue fueling their vehicles as normal. In an attempt to tackle the shortage, Russia has suspended gasoline exports and is weighing restrictions on diesel exports, although experts doubt these steps will significantly affect the supply chain.

Similar fuel procurement challenges have emerged in Nizhny Novgorod, where motorists report difficulty accessing 92- and 95-grade gasoline. Local officials have attributed the scarcity to supply chain disruptions, reassuring the public that solutions are being sought.

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

Alcaraz Eyes Japan Open Glory After Thrilling Semifinal Comeback

 Japan
2
Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

Haryana Man Arrested for Alleged Espionage to Pakistan

 India
3
NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

NIA Seeks Passport Impoundment in Elgar Parishad Case

 India
4
Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

Shashi Tharoor Urges Air India to Prioritize Kerala Travel Needs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025