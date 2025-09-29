Fuel Crisis Grips Crimea Amid Drone Strikes

In response to fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone assaults on Russian oil refineries, Crimea has enforced gasoline rationing and a temporary price freeze. Crimean regional governor Sergei Aksyonov announced that drivers would be restricted to purchasing 30 litres of fuel at one time. Aksyonov communicated these measures via social media, following consultations with oil traders.

He urged residents not to engage in panic buying and to continue fueling their vehicles as normal. In an attempt to tackle the shortage, Russia has suspended gasoline exports and is weighing restrictions on diesel exports, although experts doubt these steps will significantly affect the supply chain.

Similar fuel procurement challenges have emerged in Nizhny Novgorod, where motorists report difficulty accessing 92- and 95-grade gasoline. Local officials have attributed the scarcity to supply chain disruptions, reassuring the public that solutions are being sought.