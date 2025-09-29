Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Hardoi: Five Killed in Road Accident

In Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a motorcycle collision with a carrier vehicle claimed five lives. The victims included one man, two women, and two children. The driver is at large, but the vehicle has been seized. Authorities are assisting the victims' families, and a probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:06 IST
DM Anunaya Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of five people as a motorcycle collided with a carrier vehicle. Among the deceased were a man, two women, and two children.

The incident took place within the Sursa police station's jurisdiction. Authorities, led by District Magistrate Anunaya Jha, have recovered the carrier vehicle, though the driver remains at large. Efforts are underway to take action against the vehicle's owner and provide support to the grieving families.

The victims, identified as Santram, Sangeeta, Gauri, Mohini, and Vasu, were reportedly returning home from a 'mudan' ceremony when the accident occurred. Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, and administrative assistance is being ensured.

