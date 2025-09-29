Left Menu

Market Resurgence: Nasdaq and S&P 500 Rebound Amid Economic Uncertainties

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw gains as investors looked past potential government shutdowns and hawkish Fed comments. Discussions around fiscal funding and interest rates are in focus, with tech stocks like Nvidia driving index highs. Cannabis stocks rose, while the Dow saw mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:59 IST
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes experienced a notable rise on Monday, recovering from last week's losses. Investors displayed a strong risk-on sentiment, overlooking fears of an impending government shutdown and hawkish comments by a Federal Reserve official. Such optimism has kept equities at high valuations amidst ongoing inflation and employment concerns.

Expert insight highlighted the prevailing opportunity in buying dips. "Dip buyers keep being rewarded in this market," said Matthew Tuttle from Tuttle Capital Management. Despite a slight drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both registered increases.

The market's attention is heavily focused on the ongoing funding standoff between Republicans and Democrats, posing a shutdown risk as the U.S. fiscal year begins. Goldman Sachs noted that prior shutdowns have been shrugged off by markets, though current circumstances might differ. Meanwhile, tech stocks, semiconductors, and cannabis-related shares posted gains, steering the Nasdaq to new highs.

