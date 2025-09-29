AURIC Smart City Celebrates 6 Years of Industrial Evolution

In a noteworthy milestone, Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) celebrated the 6th Anniversary of AURIC Industrial Smart City at the Shendra Industrial Area on Sunday. The event also commemorated one year since Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bidkin Industrial Area (BIA) to the nation on September 29, 2024.

The celebration highlighted AURIC's significant achievements and outlined its strategic vision for future growth in the Marathwada region. Several initiatives were launched, including the unveiling of the MITL logo and website, along with a Utility Billing Dashboard and Right to Services feature.

A major infrastructural boost was achieved with the inauguration of the AURIC-Samruddhi Connector, enhancing access to the Samruddhi Mahamarg. This direct link promises to cut transportation time and costs, improving business operations significantly throughout AURIC's sprawling facilities.

With 327 plots over 3,039 acres of industrial land and 137 acres for mixed-use, AURIC has attracted impressive investment commitments exceeding ₹72,036 crore, with job creation potential for over 63,700 positions. Its advanced infrastructure, including wide roads and sophisticated waste treatment systems, offers investors a seamless, 'plug-n-play' environment.

Significant investments have already been secured from major companies like Ather Energy and Toyota Kirloskar, projecting over ₹56,200 crore in further investments and the creation of 35,000 jobs, particularly in the BIA. Industries Minister Uday Samant emphasized AURIC's pivotal role in Maharashtra's industrial growth, affirming the state's commitment to creating a conducive policy environment for its continued success.

