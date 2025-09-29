Delhi Takes a Bold Step Towards Transgender Inclusion

In a landmark announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the formation of a transgender welfare board at the National Transgender Awards 2025. This initiative will feature representatives from both the community and the government to better understand and address the challenges faced by transgender individuals.

Gupta affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to foster equality and provide opportunities for the transgender community, highlighting their vital role in a progressive society. This move aims to empower transgender individuals, enabling them to become self-reliant members of a diverse and inclusive community.

The event was graced by Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, emphasizing the importance of harmony and balance within humanity. Gupta also praised the Transgender Act of 2019 as a historic step towards integrating transgender rights into the mainstream, aligning with the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)