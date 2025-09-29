Left Menu

Delhi Takes a Bold Step Towards Transgender Inclusion

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the creation of a transgender welfare board at the National Transgender Awards 2025 event. The board aims to address issues in the community and design welfare schemes. Gupta emphasized equal rights and opportunities for transgenders, supporting a progressive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:56 IST
Delhi Takes a Bold Step Towards Transgender Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared the formation of a transgender welfare board at the National Transgender Awards 2025. This initiative will feature representatives from both the community and the government to better understand and address the challenges faced by transgender individuals.

Gupta affirmed the Delhi government's commitment to foster equality and provide opportunities for the transgender community, highlighting their vital role in a progressive society. This move aims to empower transgender individuals, enabling them to become self-reliant members of a diverse and inclusive community.

The event was graced by Union Minister S P Singh Baghel, emphasizing the importance of harmony and balance within humanity. Gupta also praised the Transgender Act of 2019 as a historic step towards integrating transgender rights into the mainstream, aligning with the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
2
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
3
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India
4
OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025