Power Struggle: Six Days Without Offsite Power at Zaporizhzhia

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine has been without offsite power for six days amid the conflict. Russian control poses ongoing risks, and Ukraine seeks temporary IAEA stewardship. Emergency diesel generators keep the plant operational while international efforts are made to restore external power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine has faced a critical challenge, having been deprived of offsite power for six consecutive days, according to Rafael Grossi, the chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog.

The plant, which came under Russian control early in the Ukraine conflict, continues to be a point of contention, with both Ukraine and Russia accusing each other of jeopardizing its safety through shelling. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is involved in talks, aiming to restore power and ensure safety.

Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate head, Oleh Korikov, emphasized the grave risks posed by the lack of external power. It remains vital for the plant's safety as it depends on power lines to cool reactor fuel and avoid meltdowns. With emergency diesel generators currently in place, Ukraine proposes handing temporary stewardship to the IAEA.

