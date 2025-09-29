Delhi Prepares for Grand Chhath Puja with UNESCO Aspirations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the upcoming Chhath Puja will be celebrated on a grand scale this year, with preparations underway at the banks on both sides of the Yamuna river. Special attention is aimed at ensuring cleanliness at the ghats for the festival.

Gupta stated plans are in motion to make this year's Chhath Puja historic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, revealing that the Indian government is actively pursuing the inclusion of Chhath Mahaparva in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, highlighting the festival's global cultural significance.

PM Modi emphasized the need to preserve Indian culture through festivals like Chhath Puja, which follows Diwali and honors the Sun God. The festival not only holds great importance in India but has garnered international attention, increasingly becoming a global celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)