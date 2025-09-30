Left Menu

Leadership Changes and Bold Moves Shake Global Drugmakers

In a series of notable announcements, GSK appoints insider Luke Miels as CEO while Emma Walmsley steps down. Kala Bio scraps its lead treatment, sending shares plummeting. Genmab acquires Merus NV for $8 billion, and AstraZeneca announces a full U.S. listing amid concerns of UK exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 02:29 IST
Leadership Changes and Bold Moves Shake Global Drugmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, British pharmaceutical giant GSK has named insider Luke Miels as the successor to CEO Emma Walmsley, who is stepping down after a significant tenure. The move underscores the company's intent to enhance its pipeline amid U.S. trade tariff challenges.

Meanwhile, Kala Bio's stock took a drastic 93% fall in premarket trading following the announcement that its leading drug failed to meet primary study goals. The news underscores the volatile nature of drug development success.

In other industry news, Denmark's Genmab has purchased Merus NV for $8 billion, marking a major acquisition aimed at strengthening its oncology portfolio. Additionally, AstraZeneca has opted for a direct U.S. listing, while confirming its commitment to the UK market.

