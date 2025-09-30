Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

In the wake of a tragic stampede that ensued during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay's rally in Karur, law enforcement authorities took significant action on Tuesday by arresting two prominent party officials involved in the rally's organization.

Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan and Karur Town functionary Paun Raj face charges, including the arrangement of flagpoles and banners, allegedly contributing to the chaos. Meanwhile, journalist Felix Gerald also faced arrest in connection with the tumultuous event that resulted in 41 fatalities.

As Union and state leaders, including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seek to comprehend the circumstances leading to this tragedy, calls for stringent public event management protocols have intensified. Chief Minister MK Stalin has already initiated a probe with a retired judge at the helm.