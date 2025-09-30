San Siro Set for Transformation: A New Era for Milan's Iconic Stadium

The city council of Milan, on Tuesday, sanctioned the transfer of the San Siro Stadium and its surrounding expanse to soccer clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan for 197 million euros, setting the stage for demolition to make way for a new, modern sports venue.

Constructed in 1926, the San Siro was refurbished for the 1990 World Cup but does not match the facilities of leading European stadiums. As AC Milan and Inter Milan continue to share the stadium, they aim to enhance their revenue by building a joint arena, which they say is crucial for competitiveness.

Despite facing opposition, Milan Deputy Mayor Anna Scavuzzo emphasized turning a new page after the council's lengthy meeting. While the San Siro will host the Winter Olympics ceremony, it will eventually be replaced by a new stadium, with foreign investors clamoring for stadium upgrades ahead of the 2032 European Championship.