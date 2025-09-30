Left Menu

Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionaries have been placed in judicial custody until October 14 following a deadly stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, involving TVK president and actor Vijay, resulted in 41 causalities. Authorities also arrested a YouTuber for misinformation spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:07 IST
Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede
Arrested TVK functionary taken into custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Karur court in Tamil Nadu has placed two members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in judicial custody until October 14, following a devastating stampede at a party rally led by actor and TVK president Vijay. The tragic event on September 27 has claimed 41 lives thus far.

The court's ruling saw TVK's Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, and Karur town functionary, MC Paun Raj, taken into custody by the city police post their medical checks. These individuals were involved in organizational activities, including arranging flagpoles and banners, for the high-profile event.

Advocate Manikandan, representing TVK, highlighted a police oversight in crowd management despite prior notification of a large assembly. Meanwhile, authorities have tightened grips on misinformation, arresting YouTuber Felix Gerald, and initiated an inquiry led by a retired judge to determine culpability. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh assured rigorous action against any lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

 India
2
Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

 India
3
Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

 India
4
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025