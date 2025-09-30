Court Orders Custody in Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

In a significant development, the Karur court in Tamil Nadu has placed two members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in judicial custody until October 14, following a devastating stampede at a party rally led by actor and TVK president Vijay. The tragic event on September 27 has claimed 41 lives thus far.

The court's ruling saw TVK's Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, and Karur town functionary, MC Paun Raj, taken into custody by the city police post their medical checks. These individuals were involved in organizational activities, including arranging flagpoles and banners, for the high-profile event.

Advocate Manikandan, representing TVK, highlighted a police oversight in crowd management despite prior notification of a large assembly. Meanwhile, authorities have tightened grips on misinformation, arresting YouTuber Felix Gerald, and initiated an inquiry led by a retired judge to determine culpability. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh assured rigorous action against any lapses.

