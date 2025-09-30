Brazil's Renewable Power Surge Sparks Crypto Mining Boom

Cryptocurrency mining companies are seizing a unique opportunity in Brazil, leveraging the country's surplus renewable energy. By negotiating contracts with firms like Renova Energia, these companies can utilize Brazil's clean energy excess without burdening the grid during peak times.

Several negotiations are underway, including a notable project involving up to 400 megawatts. With Brazil's wind and solar investments leading to substantial unused energy, mining operations aim to absorb this excess power, potentially saving energy companies almost $1 billion lost over the past two years. Leading blockchain firm Tether is already investing in renewable-powered mining ventures in Brazil.

Renova Energia is preparing a significant crypto mining investment, a 100-megawatt project in Bahia. The company believes providing infrastructure for mining positions it advantageously over rivals. These efforts are part of a broader exploration of data center integration, with players in the energy sector like Casa dos Ventos and Atlas Renewable Energy showing interest.