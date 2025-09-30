Left Menu

Brazil's Renewable Power Surge Sparks Crypto Mining Boom

Crypto mining firms are tapping into Brazil's excess renewable energy, forming deals with local electricity providers. The initiative aims to solve Brazil's power oversupply problem by investing in mining projects that can utilize surplus power without overloading the grid. Industry giants like Tether and Bitmain are exploring opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:02 IST
Brazil's Renewable Power Surge Sparks Crypto Mining Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cryptocurrency mining companies are seizing a unique opportunity in Brazil, leveraging the country's surplus renewable energy. By negotiating contracts with firms like Renova Energia, these companies can utilize Brazil's clean energy excess without burdening the grid during peak times.

Several negotiations are underway, including a notable project involving up to 400 megawatts. With Brazil's wind and solar investments leading to substantial unused energy, mining operations aim to absorb this excess power, potentially saving energy companies almost $1 billion lost over the past two years. Leading blockchain firm Tether is already investing in renewable-powered mining ventures in Brazil.

Renova Energia is preparing a significant crypto mining investment, a 100-megawatt project in Bahia. The company believes providing infrastructure for mining positions it advantageously over rivals. These efforts are part of a broader exploration of data center integration, with players in the energy sector like Casa dos Ventos and Atlas Renewable Energy showing interest.

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025