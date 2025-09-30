Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Decline Amid Market Volatility and RBI Rate Decision Anxiety

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty concluded a volatile session lower, marking eight consecutive sessions of decline. This downturn was driven by foreign fund outflows and apprehensions surrounding the RBI's pending interest rate decision. Key sectors displayed mixed performance, as global and domestic factors influenced market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:23 IST
Sensex and Nifty Decline Amid Market Volatility and RBI Rate Decision Anxiety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of continued market volatility, India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday. This marked the eighth straight session of declines as foreign fund outflows persisted and investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming interest rate decision.

The Sensex gave up early gains, dropping by 97.32 points or 0.12 percent to settle at 80,267.62, having swung between a high of 80,677.82 and a low of 80,201.15 throughout the session. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty fell 23.80 points or 0.10 percent to 24,611.10, with metal and banking stocks advancing even as realty and consumer durable sectors faced pressure.

Among the Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries led the losses, while UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers. As the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee begins its three-day meeting, investors are closely watching for Wednesday's announcement, influencing global and domestic market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India
2
Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

Euro Area Bonds: A Monthly Yield Snapshot

 Global
3
120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to Iran, state TV says, reports AP.

120 Iranians detained in US for entering country illegally to be returned to...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Proposal Gains Global Attention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025