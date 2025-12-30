Markets Navigate End of Year Volatility
U.S. stocks dipped, gold rebounded, and Treasury yields rose as markets approached year-end amidst geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve announcements. European and Asia-Pacific markets saw gains while gold poised for its best year since 1979, despite dollar strength. Oil prices steadied amid geopolitical concerns.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced a decline while gold prices rebounded, and benchmark Treasury yields rose with the year nearing its end. All major U.S. indexes dipped following the opening bell in what is anticipated to be a low-volume trading session to close out a turbulent year.
Despite challenges like tariff wars and the longest U.S. government shutdown, as well as geopolitical tensions, U.S. and global markets are set to achieve robust double-digit gains. Analyst Ross Mayfield noted the strength in consumer spending, pointing to economic resilience despite labor market concerns.
Amidst geopolitical tensions including Russia's firm stance following accusations against Ukraine, European and Asia-Pacific markets gained. Gold is poised for its best year since 1979. Meanwhile, oil prices steadied amid uncertain Middle Eastern tensions, while cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin saw modest gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
