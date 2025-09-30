Evergrande's Auto Arm Faces Financial Disclosure Challenge

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced its inability to set a timeline for disclosing its pending financial results. This comes amid mounting pressure on the company to comply with stock exchange listing regulations.

The group's failure to clarify a publication date for their financial data raises concerns among investors regarding transparency and potential financial instability.

As Evergrande faces scrutiny over its business operations, the automotive arm's future actions will be closely monitored by financial analysts and stakeholders.