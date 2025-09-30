Left Menu

Evergrande's Auto Arm Faces Financial Disclosure Challenge

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd cannot determine when it will release its outstanding financial results as required by listing rules, adding pressure to the company's ongoing challenges.

30-09-2025
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced its inability to set a timeline for disclosing its pending financial results. This comes amid mounting pressure on the company to comply with stock exchange listing regulations.

The group's failure to clarify a publication date for their financial data raises concerns among investors regarding transparency and potential financial instability.

As Evergrande faces scrutiny over its business operations, the automotive arm's future actions will be closely monitored by financial analysts and stakeholders.

