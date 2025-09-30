Kosol Energie Shines as Iconic Brand of India 2025

Mumbai, September 30, 2025: In a glittering event at Sahara Star, Mumbai, Gujarat's Kosol Energie received the 'Iconic Brand of India 2025' award from The Economic Times. Presented by former minister Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, the award highlights Kosol's pivotal role in India's renewable energy sector.

CMD Mr. Kalpesh Kalthia expressed that being acknowledged as an iconic brand carries both honor and responsibility. Kosol's story is etched in pioneering solar projects nationwide and globally, propelling green energy adoption with high-efficiency solutions and timely project completions. This accolade is a testament to their team's dedication and customer trust.

With a manufacturing capacity of 3.1 GWp, Kosol Energie leads with innovative solar modules, securing its position as a top supplier under NTPC recognition. Through its brands Sunray Solar and Koraam New Energie, Kosol empowers diverse sectors with sustainable solutions, reinforcing India's clean energy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)