Punjab Farmers Demand Incentives Amid Crackdown on Stubble Burning

In a recent development, farmer organizations in Punjab have lashed out at the government's stringent measures against paddy growers for stubble burning. They are calling for financial incentives to manage crop residue effectively.

Despite a prohibition on stubble burning, numerous farmers persist with this practice to expedite field clearance for subsequent wheat crops. Farmer leaders argue that the governance is unfairly targeting farmers while ignoring pollution from industrial sources.

These events have led to significant legal actions, with 51 FIRs lodged and substantial fines imposed. However, farmer groups argue for support in the form of subsidies or machinery to manage stubble sustainably, emphasizing the need for the government to consider their financial constraints.

