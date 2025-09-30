Notable Decline in Crimes Against Women in Jammu and Kashmir
The NCRB data for 2023 reveals a 7.21% decrease in crimes against women in Jammu and Kashmir over two years. While kidnapping remains the most reported crime, domestic violence and rape cases have also been significant. The Union Territory reports leading figures in cybercrime against women.
- Country:
- India
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed a 7.21% decrease in crimes against women in Jammu and Kashmir over two years, showcasing a significant decline from 3,937 cases in 2021 to 3,653 in 2023. This reduction highlights a positive trend in the Union Territory's crime statistics.
Kidnapping topped the list of offenses with 895 cases, followed by domestic violence (524 cases) and rape (231 cases). Notably, Jammu and Kashmir ranks fourth among Union Territories for domestic violence rates, while Delhi leads with the highest rate per lakh.
Disturbingly, Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest number of cybercrimes against women among Union Territories, with 43 cases, surpassing Delhi's 36. These incidents mainly involved the transmission of sexually explicit content and image morphing, indicating the rising challenge of digital crime.
