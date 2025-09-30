Himachal Bids Adieu to Dedicated Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena was bid farewell at a ceremony organized by the Secretariat Administration department, marking his retirement on Tuesday. In his address, Saxena emphasized the state's impressive progress since its formation, attributing it to the combined efforts of the people, leadership, and employees.

Saxena commended state employees for their resilience in adverse weather, consistently delivering extraordinary services. Reflecting on his tenure, he praised the hardworking and honest nature of Himachal's citizens, expressing a deep sense of belonging and familial connection to the state.

During the ceremony, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant lauded Saxena's exemplary service, offering well-wishes for his future. Other retiring officials, including Section Officer Umesh, Supervisor Murari Lal, and Caretaker Rupinder Singh, were also honored for their contributions. Senior officers and employees gathered to pay tribute.