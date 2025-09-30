Left Menu

Ministry of Coal Launches Campaign for Streamlined Governance

The Ministry of Coal, alongside Coal India Limited and other entities, has initiated Special Campaign 5.0 to enhance efficiency and governance. The campaign focuses on cleanliness, file management, and grievance redressal, aiming to dispose of pending matters and promote transparent and organized operations across its departments.

  • India

The Ministry of Coal, in partnership with Coal India Limited and associated public sector units, has launched an ambitious initiative called Special Campaign 5.0. This campaign is designed to accelerate efficiency, streamline processes, and bolster citizen-centric governance, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

As part of the Cleanliness Campaign, a total of 1,439 sites have been identified within various Coal PSUs for cleaning, ensuring more organized and cleaner work environments. The ministry is also focusing on disposing of unserviceable items, both to generate revenue and to clear valuable office space. Additionally, it is addressing parliamentary matters, with four cases identified for immediate examination and two cabinet proposals and nine parliamentary assurances marked for swift resolution.

For file management, the ministry has set objectives to eliminate outdated files, thereby improving efficiency and enabling quicker record retrieval while freeing up physical space. Though there are currently no pending state government references or public grievance appeals, these areas are under continuous monitoring. The Ministry is underscoring its commitment to citizen-centric governance by resolving 166 public grievances and 61 PMO references, as part of its dedication to transparent and effective governance.

