Left Menu

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC dismissed media reports claiming the group of eight oil-producing countries would raise output by 500,000 barrels per day. The organization labeled these reports as inaccurate and misleading in a post on X. The meeting on Sunday will proceed without any planned increase in production levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:32 IST
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, OPEC refuted media analyses that speculated about a potential increase in oil production by 500,000 barrels per day.

The organization, which consists of a critical group of eight oil-producing nations, firmly denied these reports as "wholly inaccurate and misleading."

The forthcoming Sunday meeting, therefore, does not include an agenda item to raise production levels, contrary to the claims circulating in the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

Survivor's Desperate Act: A Cry for Justice

 India
2
Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

Tragedy at Ennore: CM Stalin Announces Compensation After Deadly Collapse

 India
3
Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under Yunus

Awami League Protests Highlight Human Rights Violations in Bangladesh Under ...

 Switzerland
4
OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

OPEC+ May Accelerate Oil Production Hikes Amid Market Share Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025