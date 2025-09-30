Tragic End: Journalist's Mysterious Disappearance Leads to Gruesome Discovery in Uttarkashi

In a distressing turn of events, independent journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, who went missing in Uttarkashi on September 18, was discovered dead ten days later. The Uttarakhand Police confirmed that internal chest and abdominal injuries were responsible for his untimely demise.

The disappearance was reported on September 19, prompting an exhaustive search operation by the Uttarkashi Police, supported by NDRF and SDRF teams. Clues gleaned from CCTV footage suggested Singh was last seen in the Uttarkashi market, driving a vehicle later found damaged in the Bhagirathi River.

The investigation, sparked by family suspicions of kidnapping, continues under Deputy SP Uttarkashi. All angles, including potential foul play, are being meticulously scrutinized, with a comprehensive report expected soon.