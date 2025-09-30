Left Menu

Tragic End: Journalist's Mysterious Disappearance Leads to Gruesome Discovery in Uttarkashi

Independent journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, missing since September 18th, was found dead on September 28th in Uttarkashi. His death was caused by internal injuries. While suspicions of kidnapping arose, a full investigation is underway, led by Deputy SP Uttarkashi, with all possible leads being examined.

Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Deepam Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, independent journalist Rajeev Pratap Singh, who went missing in Uttarkashi on September 18, was discovered dead ten days later. The Uttarakhand Police confirmed that internal chest and abdominal injuries were responsible for his untimely demise.

The disappearance was reported on September 19, prompting an exhaustive search operation by the Uttarkashi Police, supported by NDRF and SDRF teams. Clues gleaned from CCTV footage suggested Singh was last seen in the Uttarkashi market, driving a vehicle later found damaged in the Bhagirathi River.

The investigation, sparked by family suspicions of kidnapping, continues under Deputy SP Uttarkashi. All angles, including potential foul play, are being meticulously scrutinized, with a comprehensive report expected soon.

