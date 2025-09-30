The French Navy announced an investigation into the Boracay, a controversial oil tanker believed to be associated with a clandestine 'shadow fleet' involved in Russian oil trade. The tanker faces international scrutiny, being flagged under British and European sanctions.

Having departed from Primorsk, Russia in September, the vessel journeyed through European waters and anchored near Saint Nazaire, France. The French investigation intensified as the crew failed to substantiate the vessel's nationality amid orders to comply, the Brest prosecutor confirmed to Reuters.

Renamed from Kiwala to Boracay in late 2024, the tanker has been implicated in the illegal transportation of Russian crude oil and is being closely monitored by authorities for its high-risk shipping practices. Its involvement raises international concerns over middleman's roles in destabilizing geopolitical regions.