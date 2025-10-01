LG Electronics India IPO Set to Ignite Investor Interest
LG Electronics India is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band between 1,080 and 1,140 rupees per share, according to a recent filing. The announcement is expected to draw significant attention from investors keen on the potential growth of LG Electronics in the Indian market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 02:37 IST
The company's decision to go public is likely to capture the interest of investors, who see it as a promising opportunity to tap into India's booming electronics sector.
With LG Electronics' solid market presence and growth potential, the IPO is being closely watched by market analysts and investors alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
