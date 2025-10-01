LG Electronics India IPO Set to Ignite Investor Interest

LG Electronics India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a price band ranging from 1,080 to 1,140 rupees per share, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

The company's decision to go public is likely to capture the interest of investors, who see it as a promising opportunity to tap into India's booming electronics sector.

With LG Electronics' solid market presence and growth potential, the IPO is being closely watched by market analysts and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)