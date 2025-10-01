Left Menu

GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), owned by BlackRock, is nearing a significant $38 billion acquisition of utility group AES. This deal, driven by increased power demands from AI and data centers, highlights the rising value of utilities in the current energy market, though negotiations may still fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 07:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 07:52 IST
GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major financial development, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), owned by BlackRock, is approaching a landmark $38 billion deal, including debt, to acquire utility giant AES. This potential acquisition, reported by the Financial Times, underscores the escalating value of utility companies amid a surge in power demand driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and data center requirements.

While talks between GIP and AES are at an advanced stage, insiders caution that a final agreement is not guaranteed. Both firms have refrained from commenting on the ongoing negotiations, raising speculation across financial circles.

AES, having experienced substantial growth in its renewable energy unit, exceeded Wall Street's profit expectations last quarter. The company has flourished within the context of a global shift toward cleaner energy sources, with U.S. consumption projected to hit record levels. This has attracted interest from investment firms eyeing strategic acquisitions in the sector. Notably, GIP's proficiency in navigating the utilities sector is evidenced by its acquisition of U.S. utility Allete in 2024.

TRENDING

1
Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

 Global
2
Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

 Global
3
Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

 Global
4
GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025