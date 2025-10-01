Andhra Contractors to Receive Long-Awaited Payments
The Andhra Pradesh government will clear Rs 400 crore in pending bills to contractors for projects executed since 2014. This decision provides financial relief to small contractors with works valued below Rs 5 crore, following directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to disburse Rs 400 crore to contractors, addressing unpaid bills accumulated since 2014 for projects under Rs 5 crore, according to an official.
Contractors, who faced financial strain due to the delayed payments for works between 2014 and 2019, will soon see funds in their accounts, the official stated.
This initiative came upon orders from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, specifically targeting small contractors with dues for projects executed up to Rs 5 lakh, the official told PTI.
