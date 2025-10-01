Running for Safety: The Huntington Park Run Club's Stand Against Immigration Raids

A local running club in Los Angeles, founded by Iris Delgado, is providing a unique form of resistance against heightened immigration raids affecting the Latino community in Huntington Park. The running club prioritizes safety and community solidarity amidst mounting tensions.

With federal immigration agents' heightened presence, the club's motto, 'Keeping each other safe,' has taken on an urgent tone. Armed with flyers and messages informing locals of their rights, Delgado integrates advocacy into every meetup, ensuring runners are aware and prepared.

The club remains a steadfast source of support, organizing fundraisers to assist affected residents, and training members to safely document raids. Huntington Park Run Club not only symbolizes resilience but also embodies a community-led initiative to reclaim public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)