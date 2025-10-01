Shocking Arrests in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death: A Quest for Justice

In a dramatic turn of events, Assam Police on Wednesday apprehended Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event organizer for the North East Music Festival in Singapore, and Siddhartha Sharma, who managed superstar Zubeen Garg. The arrests come in connection with the mysterious death of the iconic singer during a scuba diving incident on September 19 in Singapore. Initially flown to Delhi, Zubeen's remains were later transported to Guwahati.

Amid mounting pressure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded that the accused surrender to the CID by October 6, emphasizing strict legal repercussions thereafter. Numerous FIRs have been lodged against individuals including Sharma and Mahanta, allegedly implicating them in Garg's untimely demise. The Assam government has also sought assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore for full cooperation in the investigation, aiming to hold the accused accountable.

Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a transparent and urgent probe into Garg's death. He has requested the inquiry to be directly overseen by the PMO, highlighting the public's demand for justice. CM Sarma, during a visit to a Durga Puja pandal in Guwahati, reflected on the immense love and tribute the people of Assam are bestowing upon the late cultural icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)