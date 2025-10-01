Left Menu

Mumbai's Dussehra: Real vs Fake Shiv Sena Celebrations Unveiled

On October 2, Mumbai will host dual Dussehra celebrations by the original and factional Shiv Sena groups. While the original faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, plans its rally at Shivaji Park, challenges arise due to weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government enacts relief measures for farmers amidst climate adversities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:43 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is set to witness a spectacle on October 2 as two factions of the Shiv Sena vie for public attention with rival Dussehra celebrations. The 'real' Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will hold its rally at Shivaji Park, despite challenging wet conditions. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey emphasized the legitimacy of Thackeray's group, stating their consistent choice of venue underscores their authentic claim.

Conversely, the breakaway Shiv Sena faction plans its event at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon after moving it from the rain-soaked Azad Maidan. The schism within the party has sparked debates on authenticity, as both camps prepare for the showdown of festivities in the politically charged city.

In parallel, the Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced immediate relief measures for farmers struck by adverse weather, including halting loan recoveries and distributing essential goods. Further assessment of agricultural damage will prompt additional state aid, complementing central government norms, to combat the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

