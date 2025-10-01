Mumbai's Dussehra: Real vs Fake Shiv Sena Celebrations Unveiled

Mumbai is set to witness a spectacle on October 2 as two factions of the Shiv Sena vie for public attention with rival Dussehra celebrations. The 'real' Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will hold its rally at Shivaji Park, despite challenging wet conditions. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey emphasized the legitimacy of Thackeray's group, stating their consistent choice of venue underscores their authentic claim.

Conversely, the breakaway Shiv Sena faction plans its event at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon after moving it from the rain-soaked Azad Maidan. The schism within the party has sparked debates on authenticity, as both camps prepare for the showdown of festivities in the politically charged city.

In parallel, the Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced immediate relief measures for farmers struck by adverse weather, including halting loan recoveries and distributing essential goods. Further assessment of agricultural damage will prompt additional state aid, complementing central government norms, to combat the unfolding crisis.

