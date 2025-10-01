Congress Chief Kharge's Hospital Visit and Upcoming Nagaland Rally: Shaping the Political Landscape

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), was hospitalized on Wednesday in Bengaluru for medical treatment. Nevertheless, he plans to travel to Kohima on October 7 to address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, who also serves as the President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, announced during a press conference that Congress aims to attract at least 10,000 participants for the rally. Themed 'Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland,' the rally will focus on issues like youth employment and good governance.

Following the public address, Kharge will meet with senior Congress members and local committee leaders to discuss regional challenges. Emphasizing the rally's importance as a political platform, he called on citizens to share their concerns, which will be advanced by local leaders. National leaders like Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will also attend, signaling a united front on issues like AFSPA and democracy.

The Congress leadership is committed to addressing these concerns and is open to collaborating with other political parties. The rally marks the start of an expansive Congress campaign in Nagaland aimed at safeguarding regional rights and promoting development.

(With inputs from agencies.)