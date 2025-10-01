Left Menu

Congress Chief Kharge's Hospital Visit and Upcoming Nagaland Rally: Shaping the Political Landscape

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is receiving medical treatment in Bengaluru but is set to address a rally in Kohima to promote democracy, secularism, and Nagaland's future. The event aims to gather public support and tackle pressing regional issues, including governance and employment, with collaboration from national and local Congress leaders.

Updated: 01-10-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 10:45 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), was hospitalized on Wednesday in Bengaluru for medical treatment. Nevertheless, he plans to travel to Kohima on October 7 to address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park.

Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, who also serves as the President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, announced during a press conference that Congress aims to attract at least 10,000 participants for the rally. Themed 'Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland,' the rally will focus on issues like youth employment and good governance.

Following the public address, Kharge will meet with senior Congress members and local committee leaders to discuss regional challenges. Emphasizing the rally's importance as a political platform, he called on citizens to share their concerns, which will be advanced by local leaders. National leaders like Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will also attend, signaling a united front on issues like AFSPA and democracy.

The Congress leadership is committed to addressing these concerns and is open to collaborating with other political parties. The rally marks the start of an expansive Congress campaign in Nagaland aimed at safeguarding regional rights and promoting development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

