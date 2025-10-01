Left Menu

RBI Holds Rates Amid US Tariff Uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India held key interest rates at 5.5% amid US tariff concerns and past rate cuts. Governor Sanjay Malhotra hinted at future easing to support growth against trade uncertainties, while domestic factors remain robust. Inflation forecasts have also been reduced due to lower food prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:00 IST
RBI Holds Rates Amid US Tariff Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move influenced by global economic uncertainty, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to maintain its key interest rates at 5.5% on Wednesday, as it evaluates the impact of US tariffs on the domestic economy. This decision follows prior rate cuts and recent tax reductions.

Sanjay Malhotra, the RBI Governor, indicated potential rate easing in the upcoming months to cushion the economic impact of US tariffs. The monetary policy committee, consisting of six members, unanimously agreed on keeping the rates unchanged, maintaining a neutral policy stance.

The decision showcases the RBI's attempt to navigate subdued inflation and possible growth risks due to US tariffs, while supporting the economy. The RBI adjusted its GDP growth forecast upwards to 6.8% for the fiscal year, considering factors like a good monsoon and GST reforms, but acknowledged potential trade-related challenges.

TRENDING

1
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

 India
2
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
3
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
4
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025