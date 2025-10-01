Left Menu

Resolution in Sight: Nigerian Oil Workers Strike Nears End

Nigeria's oil workers union is beginning to end a strike that risked fuel supply in West Africa. The strike was initiated after Dangote refinery laid off over 800 union workers as part of staff restructuring. The labor ministry confirms negotiations are progressing towards resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant development, Nigeria's oil workers' union has initiated the process to call off a strike that posed a substantial threat to fuel supply and trade across West Africa, according to the country's labor ministry.

The industrial action began in response to the dismissal of more than 800 unionized workers by Dangote refinery, which officials described as a necessary staff reorganization measure.

The government's confirmation that negotiations are moving towards a resolution provides a glimmer of hope for business stability in the region.

