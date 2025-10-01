Resolution in Sight: Nigerian Oil Workers Strike Nears End

In a significant development, Nigeria's oil workers' union has initiated the process to call off a strike that posed a substantial threat to fuel supply and trade across West Africa, according to the country's labor ministry.

The industrial action began in response to the dismissal of more than 800 unionized workers by Dangote refinery, which officials described as a necessary staff reorganization measure.

The government's confirmation that negotiations are moving towards a resolution provides a glimmer of hope for business stability in the region.