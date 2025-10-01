European Healthcare Lifts Markets Amid U.S. Data Concerns

European stocks experienced little change on Wednesday, as advances in the healthcare sector countered a wider market decrease, with investors concerned about a potential postponement of critical U.S. jobs data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 maintained its level at 557.9 points, continuing its upward trajectory observed in September. Local stock market results varied, with Germany's DAX down 0.5% and the UK's FTSE 100 up 0.2%, reaching a new high.

Healthcare stocks surged by 2.7%, influenced by a deal between Pfizer and U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce drug prices. Additionally, Novartis gained 2.8% after receiving FDA approval for a new treatment. Meanwhile, the U.S. is awaiting a private payroll report amid a government shutdown affecting broader economic data release schedules.

