Devastating Floods in Odesa: A City Under Water

Torrential rain in Odesa, Ukraine, led to catastrophic flash floods causing the deaths of nine people, including a family of five. The deluge prompted massive rescue operations to save hundreds and manage infrastructure damage. Efforts continue to restore power and clear debris after two days of relentless rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rain in Odesa, Ukraine, has resulted in devastating flash floods, claiming nine lives, including a family of five. Emergency services reported the victims were swept away from their flat amid the raging waters.

Rescue teams toiled overnight, successfully saving 362 individuals from the flood-affected zone and removing water from various buildings. Dramatic rescues were documented on Telegram, showcasing passengers saved from a submerged bus and vehicles extricated from floodwaters.

The deluge, likened to nearly two months of rainfall in just seven hours, overwhelmed the city's stormwater systems, according to Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The region continues to endure severe rainfall for a second consecutive day, as stated by Governor Oleh Kiper, causing widespread power outages and infrastructural damage.

