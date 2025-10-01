Devastating Floods in Odesa: A City Under Water

Torrential rain in Odesa, Ukraine, has resulted in devastating flash floods, claiming nine lives, including a family of five. Emergency services reported the victims were swept away from their flat amid the raging waters.

Rescue teams toiled overnight, successfully saving 362 individuals from the flood-affected zone and removing water from various buildings. Dramatic rescues were documented on Telegram, showcasing passengers saved from a submerged bus and vehicles extricated from floodwaters.

The deluge, likened to nearly two months of rainfall in just seven hours, overwhelmed the city's stormwater systems, according to Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov. The region continues to endure severe rainfall for a second consecutive day, as stated by Governor Oleh Kiper, causing widespread power outages and infrastructural damage.