Left Menu

ZF Friedrichshafen Restructures Amid German Auto Sector Turmoil

ZF Friedrichshafen plans to cut around a quarter of its workforce in the electrified powertrain technology unit by 2030. This restructuring is part of a broader initiative to cut up to 14,000 jobs in Germany due to weak electric vehicle demand. The agreement includes early retirement and severance packages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:30 IST
ZF Friedrichshafen Restructures Amid German Auto Sector Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ZF Friedrichshafen announced it will reduce its workforce by approximately 7,600 positions in its electrified powertrain technology division by 2030. The German auto supplier reached a deal with its works council and IG Metall union as part of a restructuring plan, spurred by sluggish electric vehicle demand and trade tensions.

The company aims to slash costs by over 500 million euros by 2027. Measures include shorter working hours, deferred wage hikes, and voluntary retirement options. Despite previous plans to spin off the powertrain unit, ZF will retain the business internally under new CEO Mathias Miedreich, who envisions 'new ways' for the industry amid workforce reductions.

Months of labor protests preceded the agreement, reflecting challenges for German auto suppliers. While keen on preserving 'Made in Germany' tech confidence, ZF's measures align with sector-wide job cuts, including Bosch's recent announcement. With 55,000 auto jobs lost since 2023 identified by VDA, the company promises worker support, retraining, and fair conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

 India
2
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

 United States
3
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

 India
4
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025