Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has unveiled India's first multilingual tourism helpline and a revamped tourism website to enhance travel experiences. These initiatives aim to make travel planning seamless and introduce visitors to Meghalaya's landscapes and culture, ensuring a meaningful and sustainable tourism ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:08 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched a pioneering multilingual tourism helpline, a first in India, alongside a newly revamped tourism website aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

The One Connect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline will offer real-time assistance in seven languages, providing seamless travel planning. Viliting Meghalaya is now easier than ever, thanks to this digital platform and helpline that brings the state's landscapes and culture closer to prospective visitors.

In tandem, the Meghalaya Homestay Mission was introduced, offering subsidies to promote standardized homestays, thereby supporting tourism and creating jobs. The state's ambitious tourism vision includes numerous infrastructure projects and aims to promote sustainable travel and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

