Meghalaya Revolutionizes Tourism with India's First Multilingual Helpline

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched a pioneering multilingual tourism helpline, a first in India, alongside a newly revamped tourism website aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

The One Connect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline will offer real-time assistance in seven languages, providing seamless travel planning. Viliting Meghalaya is now easier than ever, thanks to this digital platform and helpline that brings the state's landscapes and culture closer to prospective visitors.

In tandem, the Meghalaya Homestay Mission was introduced, offering subsidies to promote standardized homestays, thereby supporting tourism and creating jobs. The state's ambitious tourism vision includes numerous infrastructure projects and aims to promote sustainable travel and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)