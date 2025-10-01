Chhattisgarh CM Celebrates Maha Navami, Extends Support to Seniors, Honors RSS Anniversary

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended warm greetings on the occasion of Maha Navami, marking the concluding day of Navratri, expressing hope for continued blessings on his administration. 'I extend best wishes to everyone on Maha Navami, hoping to continue receiving blessings,' Sai conveyed to reporters.

On the same day, the state observed the International Day for Older Persons, with Sai emphasizing the government's commitment to assisting senior citizens through numerous schemes. 'Today we celebrate the International Day for Older Persons, ensuring that our senior citizens are supported through various state initiatives,' he stated.

Additionally, on the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sai lauded its workers for their unwavering support during challenging times, noting PM Modi's attendance at the celebrations. Earlier, Sai thanked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for a generous Rs 5 crore donation towards flood relief in Bastar, ensuring compensation and support for the victims.

