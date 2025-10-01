G7 Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major economies convened online on Wednesday to deliberate on implementing stricter sanctions against Russia in response to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. This meeting, highlighted by Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, underscores the collective efforts of these nations to escalate pressure on Russia.

Speaking to reporters, Kato noted the significance of the G7's unanimous agreement to intensify measures against Russia, reflecting the group's commitment to playing a crucial role in international diplomacy amidst the crisis. However, Kato refrained from divulging specific aspects of the discussions.

The G7's stance remains pivotal as they seek to address and curb the ongoing geopolitical tensions through economic strategies, reinforcing their dedication to supporting Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.

