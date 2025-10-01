RBI's Strategic Policies: Boosting India's Financial Ecosystem

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled a series of measures that are expected to facilitate credit flow and bolster banks' balance sheets. According to CS Setty, Chairman of State Bank of India, these measures are indicative of a shift towards market reforms beyond traditional rate actions. Setty noted that the introduction of a risk-based deposit insurance premium would positively impact sound banks' bottom lines.

The RBI's policy also paves the way for mergers and acquisitions financing by Indian banks, projected to enhance incremental credit flow. Indian Overseas Bank's MD & CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava highlighted efforts to broaden services for basic bank savings accounts via mobile and internet, which he believes will benefit consumers. Additionally, easing reconciliation processes for exporters is seen as a boon for business ease in the export sector.

Even as the central bank opted to maintain the repurchase rate at 5.5%, signaling a neutral stance, experts like ESAF Small Finance Bank's K Paul Thomas emphasized the supportive environment for growth despite global uncertainties. With fiscal reforms such as GST poised to support the economy, the RBI retains room for future policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)