Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Centre's decision to enhance the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops and approve the National Pulses Mission, aiming for improved food security and farmer welfare. The initiatives promise significant returns for farmers, with a focus on transparency and resource alignment.

In a landmark move, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Centre's decision to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops and to greenlight the National Pulses Mission. These decisions, taken by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to have a long-term positive impact on food and nutritional security as well as farmer welfare.

The MSP for rabi crops, including wheat, will see assurances of up to 109% returns over costs, highlighting a commitment to robust farmer support. The increase in prices includes Rs 600 per quintal for safflower and Rs 300 for lentil, among others, aligning with Union Budget 2018-19 commitments.

Chouhan emphasized the National Pulses Mission's goals to achieve self-sufficiency, improve nutrition, and increase farmer income. With a budget of Rs 11,440 crore, the Mission aims to boost pulse production to 35 million tonnes by 2030-31, employing special production programs and ensuring procurement at MSP.

