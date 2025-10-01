Mizoram's Commitment to Elderly Care: New Initiatives Unveiled
In celebration of International Day of Older Persons, Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced plans to install geriatric beds in state-run hospitals. The state government also aims to create old age homes and recreational centers, highlighting its focus on elderly welfare, pensions, and care initiatives.
On International Day of Older Persons, Mizoram Health Minister Lalrinpuii announced significant strides towards enhancing elderly care across the state. The government plans to install at least 10 geriatric beds in each district hospital.
Addressing a gathering in Aizawl, the minister felicitated a dozen centenarians and revealed that the government, under Central direction, is prioritizing elderly welfare by constructing multipurpose centers for the Mizoram Elders' Association.
Currently, Mizoram supports over 24,000 elderly with pensions, showcasing its broader commitment to the well-being of senior citizens through various welfare schemes and initiatives.
