Appeal for Sonam Wangchuk's Release Intensifies Amidst Allegations of Unjust Detention

The wife of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali J Angmo, has made a fervent appeal to India's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, demanding her husband's release. Wangchuk, currently held under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jodhpur, has been the subject of what Angmo describes as a "full-scale witch hunt" aimed at quelling his advocacy.

Angmo's appeal was not only directed to the Prime Minister and President but also extended to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. With her earnest requests shared on social media, Angmo questions the restrictions placed on her communication with Wangchuk, challenging the authorities on their rationale for his detention and their adherence to legal procedures.

Her distress is compounded by a lack of transparency and direct contact, as she remains devoid of updates on her husband's well-being since his detention on September 26. Angmo also highlights an atmosphere of surveillance surrounding the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), a hub Wangchuk founded, as the region grapples with the aftermath of lethal protests in Leh, which have seen several detentions.

