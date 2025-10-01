Left Menu

Appeal for Sonam Wangchuk's Release Intensifies Amidst Allegations of Unjust Detention

Gitanjali J Angmo pleads with Indian leaders for the release of her husband, environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the NSA. Angmo challenges the legitimacy of his detention and highlights communication barriers, while emphasizing her inability to assist Wangchuk legally. The ongoing unrest in Leh has also resulted in multiple arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:19 IST
Appeal for Sonam Wangchuk's Release Intensifies Amidst Allegations of Unjust Detention
Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gitanjali J Angmo, has made a fervent appeal to India's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, demanding her husband's release. Wangchuk, currently held under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jodhpur, has been the subject of what Angmo describes as a "full-scale witch hunt" aimed at quelling his advocacy.

Angmo's appeal was not only directed to the Prime Minister and President but also extended to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. With her earnest requests shared on social media, Angmo questions the restrictions placed on her communication with Wangchuk, challenging the authorities on their rationale for his detention and their adherence to legal procedures.

Her distress is compounded by a lack of transparency and direct contact, as she remains devoid of updates on her husband's well-being since his detention on September 26. Angmo also highlights an atmosphere of surveillance surrounding the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), a hub Wangchuk founded, as the region grapples with the aftermath of lethal protests in Leh, which have seen several detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

 India
2
Australia Dominates New Zealand in Women's World Cup Opener

Australia Dominates New Zealand in Women's World Cup Opener

 India
3
Nepal Stuns West Indies in Historic T20 Series Triumph

Nepal Stuns West Indies in Historic T20 Series Triumph

 India
4
India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

India's Rising Golf Stars Set to Tee Off at World Amateur Team Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025