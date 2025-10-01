Left Menu

PM Modi and Congress Clash Over RSS Legacy in India's Freedom Struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's role in nation-building, highlighting its influence on societal development, while Congress criticizes its historical involvement. Modi's praise comes during centenary celebrations, amidst calls from political leaders for recognizing the RSS's contributions. The CPI(M), however, condemns the celebratory moves as antithetical to the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 23:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress Party are at odds over the historical role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India's freedom struggle. Modi commended the RSS's contributions to nation-building, describing its shakhas as "sacred spaces of inspiration" that nurture individual growth and a collective spirit.

At the RSS's centenary celebrations, Modi highlighted the significance of the organization, comparing it to a river nourishing various aspects of national life. Political figures, including former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, lauded the RSS's cultural and social contributions, calling its centenary a cornerstone in India's development journey.

However, dissenting voices like the CPI(M) labeled the release of a commemorative stamp and coin by Modi as a "grave insult" to India's Constitution, accusing the RSS of historical revisionism. Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the RSS for resorting to violence when faced with ideological defeat, further fueling the debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

