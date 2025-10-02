Left Menu

Healthcare Sector Fueling Wall Street Gains Amid Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes rose, driven by the healthcare sector, even as weak private payrolls data and a looming government shutdown persisted. A deal between Pfizer and the Trump administration to lower drug prices spurred the sector's rally. Most indexes edged higher despite uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 01:31 IST
Healthcare Sector Fueling Wall Street Gains Amid Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes climbed on Wednesday, buoyed primarily by the healthcare sector, despite soft private payrolls and impending government shutdown concerns. Investors closely watched the ADP report, which showed private payrolls fell by 32,000, contrary to expected growth.

The S&P 500 saw the healthcare sector emerge as the biggest gainer, catalyzed by Pfizer's new agreement with President Trump to lower prescription drug prices. This move triggered expectations for similar deals from other pharmaceutical companies. Investors seemed undeterred by ongoing uncertainties.

Additionally, a rally in AES shares lifted the S&P 500 utilities sector, while stocks like Lithium Americas Corp surged after government investments. Historically, markets have shown resilience during shutdowns, and recent trends suggest this might hold true again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

Gaza Aid Flotilla Intercepted: Passengers Redirected to Israeli Port

 Israel
2
EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU Leaders Eye Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Global
3
ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

ACLU Sues Puerto Rico Over Immigrant Data Sharing

 Global
4
EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025