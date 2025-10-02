Left Menu

Gold Reaches New Peak Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

U.S. financial markets saw little movement during volatile trading sessions amid a partial government shutdown. With the delay in crucial jobs data, the Federal Reserve faces challenges in assessing potential interest rate cuts. Gold hit a record high, while the dollar and U.S. stocks remained relatively stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:28 IST
Gold Reaches New Peak Amid U.S. Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid choppy trading sessions on Wednesday, U.S. stocks and the dollar showed little movement as the federal government shut down much of its operations. This has delayed the release of vital job data, muddling expectations regarding future interest rates, while gold surged to a record high.

New employment figures revealed a drop in U.S. private payrolls by 32,000 last month, against predictions of a 50,000 increase, enhancing fears of a weakening labor market. The absence of the U.S. Labor Department's September report, due to the shutdown, complicates the Federal Reserve's ability to evaluate economic health and the likelihood of rate cuts.

Contributing to market uncertainty, the shutdown is set to furlough 750,000 federal workers, costing $400 million daily. Meanwhile, global indices showed mixed reactions, with European shares rising and the dollar index declining for the fourth consecutive day, as investors assessed potential OPEC+ output increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

 Global
2
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
4
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025