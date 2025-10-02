Left Menu

G7 Finance Ministers Unite to Pressure Russia

The G7 finance ministers have announced plans to intensify pressure on Russia by targeting entities supporting increased Russian oil purchases. The ministers emphasized trade measures, including tariffs and bans, to curb Russian revenues amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. This statement followed a virtual meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:50 IST
G7 Finance Ministers Unite to Pressure Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The finance ministers of the Group of Seven nations have declared their collective resolve to amplify economic pressure on Russia. This initiative targets those aiding the rise in Russian oil acquisitions and circumventing sanctions.

During a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, the G7 ministers underscored the necessity of implementing trade measures such as tariffs and import-export sanctions. These measures aim to deplete Russia's financial resources, as Moscow's actions in Ukraine persist.

The ministers' joint statement reflects a unified approach to curtail Russia's economic strength through diplomatic and financial interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

 Global
2
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
4
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025